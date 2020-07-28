Kanye checks himself into hospital

Kanye West visited a Wyoming hospital for anxiety over the weekend after publicly apologising to his wife Kim Kardashian for spiraling out of control on Twitter, according to a report.

The 43-year-old rapper - who is running for president - took himself to the hospital near his ranch in Cody on Saturday, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

"Kanye has been experiencing a lot of anxiety lately," a source told the outlet. "He has been surrounded by a lot of people and started to feel really overwhelmed."

"Kanye decided to go to the hospital to get checked out," the insider added. "Upon his arrival, Kanye decided he'd rather be seen at home. He headed back to his home - an ambulance followed. Kanye was treated and his doctor says his vitals are normal. He's feeling much better."

KIM SEEN WITHOUT WEDDING RING

Kim Kardashian has been seen in public for the first time since her husband Kanye West threatened to divorce her in a series of brutal tweets.

Kardashian was spotted out for drive in Los Angeles - however the TV star not wearing the diamond engagement ring West had given her in 2013.

Her appearance came just hours after her husband apologised to her, in which the 43-year-old rapper acknowledged he had hurt her, asked for forgiveness and thanked her "for always being there for me".

It follows a week of worrying behaviour in which there has been speculation about West's ongoing marriage troubles with Kardashian.

It's been reported that the star has been turning down offers of visits from his wife and is "rejecting her calls" as he continues to stay hidden away.

Over the weekend, West was seen attending a Wyoming hospital, and later was visited by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The Jesus is King rapper said sorry to Kardashian via Twitter, pleading for forgiveness just days after he claimed he wanted a divorce, and accused her and her mother Kris Jenner of conspiring to "lock me up".

TMZ reported that West checked into a Cody hospital to for anxiety but only stayed for about 10 minutes.

The gossip site said that West was "uncomfortable" as there was a crowd inside the emergency ward, and left abruptly, before returning to his ranch where an ambulance later treated him. There, West allowed four paparazzi members inside the gates, in an effort to "control the narrative", TMZ reported.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

It came as the rapper apologised via Twitter for speaking publicly about his and Kardashian's "private matter".

His behaviour at a political rally last week sparked concerns for his mental health after he discussed how the pair had considered aborting their eldest child, North.

Days later, he claimed on Twitter that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian for over a year and accused mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me," West tweeted today.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

West also shared what he wrote is the album cover for his upcoming album, Donda - named after his late mother.

West's apology to Kardashian came days after she pleaded for privacy and respect over West's bipolar disorder, which was "incredibly complicated and painful" for their family.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at last year’s Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

COULD KANYE REALLY BE PRESIDENT?

It could be a PR stunt, a manic break or the fallout from a very public marriage split, but if West's bid for president continues it has the potential to up-end the November election.

While his late entry into the race makes it all-but impossible for the controversial billionaire mogul to snare the top job, he could move enough votes to sway the outcome, says election law expert professor Justin Levitt.

"He won't get a lot of votes, but it won't take a lot to have a big impact," said Professor Levitt from the Loyola Law School in California.

"I don't know whether he'll draw support from (Democrat Joe) Biden or from (President Donald) Trump or whether people who weren't planning to vote for either might try to vote for Kanye just for a giggle.

"But unfortunately the election is close and, in any number of swing states, a small amount of chaos could cause a large amount of chaos nationally."

The week started with West's first campaign rally at an event centre in South Carolina, where a seesawing and emotional speech sparked political and personal controversy.

He was slammed for falsely claiming that revered African American abolitionist Harriet Tubman hadn't freed slaves during the 1800s.

And his tearful comments about his late mother and abortion preceded a social media storm in which he said Kardashian was trying to have him "locked up".

But as with everything connected with the world's most famous reality television family, all didn't seem to be as it appeared.

Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi filming Keeping up with the Kardashians in Malibu the day after posting her statement on Instagram asking for privacy.

And West, who was due to release a new album on Friday local time from his Wyoming ranch, was spotted on a Walmart run with music producer Damon Dash the same day.

Dash was one of several of his associates to state the mogul was far from "crazy" during the week.

"People think he lost his mind just because he cried. The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I'd like to lose my mind like that," Dash told The New York Post.

Dash said West didn't care what the Kardashians had to say.

"There's definitely people around him that love him and he's going to be all right. We are praying, we are working. People think like we are in an insane asylum [but] we got an album coming out," he said.

"People watched the rally and think he's crazy, but that's how the average person thinks. Everyone that listens to him [who thinks] he's crazy is not a billionaire. But some reason Elon Musk doesn't think he's crazy. I don't think he's crazy. Billionaires don't think it's crazy because he talks that billi talk. And most people don't talk that talk. He speaks like the general to people that are generally soldiers."

Is Kim and Kanye’s marriage over? Picture: Getty Images

Although he started his run late and has missed several deadlines to file for several states, West could still impact the results of November's presidential race said Prof Levitt, who is a constitutional law scholar and former deputy assistant attorney general.

"It might not take a lot to throw further chaos into what is already a fairly chaotic election," he said.

"To the extent that voters might have been looking for a narcissistic megalomaniac; they have that choice already.

"In a normal year, a celebrity candidate with the message of: 'What do you have to lose? The system's a joke. Just vote for me", might actually pick up steam.

Prof Levitt said West's bid was the most prominent of about 600 independents who have filed the necessary paperwork to run.

"There's a lot of company for him," said Prof Levitt.

Kanye West’s since-deleted tweet aimed at Kris Jenner. Picture: Twitter

Kanye West posted a series of since-removed explosive tweets criticising his famous family. Picture: Twitter

"Some people are running because they really believe there's a path to becoming president. Some people are running because they want the publicity. Some people are running it because they want the attention, even without the publicity. Some people are running as a joke. And I think all of that is just useful in keeping his running perspective. He's running, but so are a lot of people."

Prof Levitt warned West's wealth and chaotic approach could also present potential issues.

"When you're officially running for president, you have to follow official rules in how you will run for president," he said.

"That means that the money you spend has to be raised in accordance with those rules. He has plenty of money himself and he can spend that money himself. But I don't actually know the structure of the money he has, whether he has that money invested in a corporation or a management entity of some kind.

"And I don't know the extent to which other people have wanted to give him money. And all of that is actually federally regulated and can lead to some trouble.

"One of the ways in which people get into trouble repeatedly is running afoul of the campaign finance laws."

