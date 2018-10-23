Menu
Linda Smith was attacked by a kangaroo and is now in hospital.
News

Kangaroo victim ‘on the mend’

by Chris Clarke
23rd Oct 2018 3:38 PM

A TOOWOOMBA woman who was attacked by a kangaroo earlier this month has recovered from life-saving surgery and expects to be released from hospital later this week.

Linda Smith, 64, from Darling Downs, was attacked by the mammoth kangaroo after trying to save her husband from the same animal on October 13.

Linda Smith has been a wildlife carer for 15 years.
The pair had been feeding their usual group of roos at their property at Cypress Gardens when an unfamiliar and unfriendly large male turned up.

It attacked, severely scratching Jim, before setting upon Linda, causing her a punctured lung, a torn liver, three broken ribs, cuts and bruises.

But a determined Linda told The Courier-Mail yesterday she hoped to go back home by the week's end.

"I'm on the mend actually," she said.

"I'm walking around. I'm a bit wobbly, but pretty good. I'm still in hospital. Hopefully at the end of the week (I'll get out).

"I've had scans and just waiting on the results to come back."

 

Jim Smith was also attacked. Picture: Channel 7
Despite the kangaroo's attack almost costing her her life, Linda said she would never condone killing any animal that hurt a human - not even a shark.

Linda was surprised to hear that more than three tiger sharks had been killed by humans following bites suffered by Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick and schoolgirl Hannah Papps in the same Whitsundays bay last month.

 

Linda Smith after the attack. Picture: Channel 7
"It was just a bad thing that happened (to me) unfortunately, but it's not going to turn me off doing what I do," Linda said.

"There's no need to just go out hunting them down.

"Could you imagine that? If I said I wanted this kangaroo dead everyone would be out in the bush there killing everything - every kangaroo they see."

