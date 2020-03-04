Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Offbeat

KANGAROO INFERNO: Car ignites after hitting roo

Jack Evans
4th Mar 2020 10:39 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to a bizarre incident last night as a car collided with a kangaroo and burst into flames near St Lawrence, north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Services were tasked to assess two patients after their vehicle reportedly collided with a kangaroo before igniting on the Bruce Highway and Waverley Creek at 7.20pm.

Neither patient required transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were tasked to the blaze but were told they no longer needed while en route as the inferno had finished.

Crews returned home without attending the scene.

car vs kangaroo queensland ambulance services queensland emergency and fire services rockhampton st lawrence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help send these turtles on their way

        premium_icon Help send these turtles on their way

        News Three green sea turtles will be released on Sunday and a farewell party is needed at Mullawarra.

        • 4th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Traffic affected following truck in median strip

        premium_icon Traffic affected following truck in median strip

        News NORTH bound traffic is being affected on the Pacific Highway after a truck left the...

        Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

        premium_icon Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

        News Residents against the DA are worried it will set a precedent.

        Council considers seeking costs after drawn-out legal battle

        premium_icon Council considers seeking costs after drawn-out legal battle

        News It's been a costly, drawn-out battle and still yet to be resolved.