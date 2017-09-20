Kangaroo filmed paddling out to surf

WE'VE all heard about the boxing kangaroo, but a swimming one?

Danny Tamlyn from Chennai shot this remarkable video of a roo breast stroking against the incoming tide of Moonee Creek estuary.

"I saw it jump into Moonee Creek in the afternoon and the kangaroo got out of the water fine," Danny said.

A kangaroo powers against the incoming tide at Moonee Beach enthralling beachgoers. Danny Tamlyn

It's not the first time readers have reported local marsupials taking a dip in the ocean off the Northern Beaches.

In 2015 a swamp wallaby was found swimming a couple of hundred metres off Arrawarra Beach in 2015.