Kaley’s cheeky stoush with Big Bang ex

Former Big Bang Theory couple Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are dream exes.

Since their time together on the famed series ended, the pair have taken to engaging in the type of sarcastic social media back-and-forth that only old friends - and a former couple - can get away with.

Valentine's Day was of course no exception.

On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram post of herself and equestrian husband Karl Cook sharing a kiss.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" the 35-year-old captioned her post.

"I don't remember a moment before you entered my life. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook!"

Taking mock offence, Galecki, who dated the actress for two years while they were co-stars on The Big Bang Theory, commented simply: "Um".

The cheeky comment garnered over 7400 likes, with Cuoco responding: "LOL".

Cuoco and Galecki started dating in 2007, the same year Big Bang Theory started. While their relationship finished two years later, they remained good friends up until the hit sitcom's finish last year and beyond.

It wasn't without some awkwardness, though: Cuoco recently claimed that Big Bang Theory bosses added more sex scenes between the pair after they split "just to f**k with us".

"When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that (co-creator) Chuck (Lorre) had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second," she said during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert.

"Johnny and I talk about it and I think (Chuck) did that on purpose - just to f**k with us. It just which makes me love him even more. If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other.

"We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were," she added.

Back in December, Cuoco similarly copped a good-natured birthday trolling from Galecki.

Cuoco celebrated her 35th birthday, and Galecki, 45, marked the occasion with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram tribute to the woman who played his wife on Big Bang.

Alongside a selection of photos of the pair on red carpets and behind the scenes over the years, Galecki wrote: "The happiest 74th birthday to my fake wife @kaleycuoco. You know how much I adore you and respect you. I'm so proud of all you are doing and so happy with your happiness. But most of all, our friendship and partnership over the years. XO, dear. Congratulations on 82 years of age."

Cuoco took the cheeky jabs at her age with good humour, writing under the post: "THIS IS EVERYTHING! I LOVE U MOOKS! Even at my old age of 82!"

Galecki then took his opportunity to prematurely age Cuoco even further, writing back: "Love you too, Mooks. Thanks for squeezing the last bit of love out of that 91-year-old heart of yours for this response. Now rest, dear."

Cuoco went public with Karl Cook in March 2016 and the two were married in 2018.

Cuoco gushed about her husband in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, saying: "I couldn't be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him.

"We have been each other's true other half since day one and we can't wait to spend forever together."

Originally published as Kaley's cheeky stoush with Big Bang ex