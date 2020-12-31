Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Entertainment legend Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been rushed to hospital following a terrifying fall during a theatre performance in Sydney.
Entertainment legend Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been rushed to hospital following a terrifying fall during a theatre performance in Sydney.
Celebrity

TV star hospitalised after ’nasty’ 4.5m fall

by Jessica Wang
31st Dec 2020 8:22 AM

Entertainment veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley, 67, has been hospitalised after a plunging 4.5m from a trapeze during a performance of Pippin.

The "nasty" incident happened during Wednesday night's show and 7NEWS reports she was unable to finish her performance and was taken to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital Sydney "as a precaution".

The Tony Award-winning musical is currently slated to finish Pippin is currently scheduled to finish on January 31, 2021.

RELATED: Kerri-Anne lands new gig after TV axing

Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Ainsley Melham in Pippin. Pic: David Hooley. Supplied for Elizabeth Fortescue
Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Ainsley Melham in Pippin. Pic: David Hooley. Supplied for Elizabeth Fortescue

Kennerley has previously spoken about the vigorous six-day training schedule she undertook to prepare for her role. Part of her performance includes going up "15ft" on a trapeze and performing stunts mid-air.

Speaking to The Senior, she called it a "big learning curve".

"It's all about upper body strength and core work. In my big number, I have to get on a trapeze and go up 15ft," she said.

 

"I'm helped by a very strapping, hunky trapeze artist and we do several movements including one called The Bird, and one where I have to hang by my feet.

"It's a big learning curve and I realise how active and tough this is going to be. It's really coming home to roost now. But every day there is some improvement."

It's understood Kennerley did not suffer any major injuries and will return for the remaining run of the show at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

More to come

 

Originally published as KAK hospitalised after 'nasty' 4.5m fall

kerri-anne kennerley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gallery opening draws nearer as bunker weathers first storm

        Premium Content Gallery opening draws nearer as bunker weathers first storm

        Community Crew behind one-of-a kind redevelopment thinking big after it passes first test

        Planning change could boost development in rural areas

        Premium Content Planning change could boost development in rural areas

        Rural Lifting ban on ‘artisan’ food and drink industries on the cards as Council rides...

        Something fishy about whale trail funds warn resident groups

        Premium Content Something fishy about whale trail funds warn resident groups

        Environment A $1.1m Federal Government grant has been allocated to the project.

        Woman dead after being hit by train at Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Woman dead after being hit by train at Coffs Harbour

        News UPDATE: A woman was hit and killed by a train in Coffs Harbour last night.