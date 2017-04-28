Kaigan Kan students named number one in Queensland

Proud Kaigan Kai Sensei Ron Abela with Belinda Miller and Anthony Abela after the Queensland ISKA tournament.

KAIGAN Kan students Anthony Abela and Belinda Miller attended the Queensland International Sports Karate Association's presentation dinner and were both named as number one competitors in traditional weapons for the 2016 karate season.

They both also received certificates for top-eight placings in other events.

The following day the Kaigan Kan team competed in the Tournament in Paradise with their first event being traditional weapons and Abela finished first and Miller third.

Unfortunately Abela aggravated a back injury and found it hard to compete the rest of the day.

Miller had a great day and returned home with a swag of trophies which included first in clash sparring and sumo, second in continuous sparring and sword combat and third in points sparring and traditional weapons.

Jessica Sandry has been training well and was rewarded with a first place in traditional forms, second place in clash sparring, continuous sparring and sumo and third places in traditional weapons and sword combat.

The team's newest member, Gwillum Jones, continues to show that he has a bright martial arts future with another strong showing coming first in traditional weapons.

To put the icing on the cake sensei Tony Capararo won in traditional forms.

The team is now looking forward to their own tournament being held on Sunday at Bishop Druitt College. The Northern District Challenge promises to be the largest Martial Arts tournament to be held on the North Coast.