25°
Sport

Kaigan Kan does it again

24th Mar 2017 2:30 AM
Belinda Miller has done the Kaigan Kai Karate dojo proud.
Belinda Miller has done the Kaigan Kai Karate dojo proud.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE annual International Sports Karate Association presentation dinner saw Coffs Harbour's Belinda Miller from Kaigan Kan achieve her dream of being named Competitor of the Year for 2016.

Miller finished first in three of her events for her age category and in the top eight for the rest of her events.

Anthony Abela also received a string of awards for his top eight placings in all his divisions.

The pair led a strong Kaigan Kan team at the NSW Open with almost 500 competitors.

Kaigan's team of talented martial artists again brought home the goods.

Trophies were awarded to Gwillum Jones, Jessika Sandry and Elsie Brady as well as Miller and Abela.

This leads the team into the Northern District Challenge. This ISKA tournament will be held in Coffs Harbour at Bishop Druitt College on April 30.

The event will provide a strong warm ahead of the World Cup in Sydney in October.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  belinda miller coffs harbour international sports karate association iska kaigan kai karate karate

Coffs talent making a racquet in Townsville

Coffs talent making a racquet in Townsville

LOCALS are keen to follow the progress of Coffs Harbour players in the Australian Closed Championships being held for the first time in Townsville.

Crackdown on motorists in school zones

Police and highway patrol officers are monitoring school zones in the coming months to ensure safety of kids.

Police and highway patrol express concern over children's safety.

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

Former member for Cowper and Page passes away

Severe storm warning issued for Coffs Harbour, Grafton

STORM WARNING: A severe storm warning was issued for Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo by the BoM for Thursday, March 23 2017.

The hot, sticky conditions outside might soon be broken by storms

Local Partners

Community spirit shining on

IT was an afternoon filled with fun, games, money raising and a whole lot of community spirit.

Son inspires dad's charity journey

Beyond Bitumin rally entrants, mum Robyn Jones, David Jones and father-in-law Mark Wallace.

Dad's annual charity drive to give back for saving son 8 years ago

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000-$790...

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $120,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 Auction

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Quality 3 bedroom home...

8 James Ide Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000

This central Coffs Harbour home represents a life of ease and convenience. Everything is here to make life better. It starts with a single level floorplan, there...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

NEW LISTING

14 Kotuku Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $410,000

Set in a desirable cul-de-sac location and close to schools and sporting facilities, #14 Kotuku Street provides the perfect setting for your family home. The...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Statement in style and luxury

LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions.

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

City sale signifies a bright future for CBD

The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million.

Multi-million dollar sale brings plans to future development

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!