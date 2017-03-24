Kaigan Kan does it again

Belinda Miller has done the Kaigan Kai Karate dojo proud.

THE annual International Sports Karate Association presentation dinner saw Coffs Harbour's Belinda Miller from Kaigan Kan achieve her dream of being named Competitor of the Year for 2016.

Miller finished first in three of her events for her age category and in the top eight for the rest of her events.

Anthony Abela also received a string of awards for his top eight placings in all his divisions.

The pair led a strong Kaigan Kan team at the NSW Open with almost 500 competitors.

Kaigan's team of talented martial artists again brought home the goods.

Trophies were awarded to Gwillum Jones, Jessika Sandry and Elsie Brady as well as Miller and Abela.

This leads the team into the Northern District Challenge. This ISKA tournament will be held in Coffs Harbour at Bishop Druitt College on April 30.

The event will provide a strong warm ahead of the World Cup in Sydney in October.