Justine is set to cook for Curryfest

CURRYFEST is excited to welcome renowned chef and television personality, Justine Schofield, to this year's event.

Intelligent and sassy, Justine brings a youthful energy and touch of French flair to everything she does. A poster girl for today's busy, motivated career woman, she is the host of popular daytime cooking show Everyday Gourmet on Network 10 now in its ninth season.

She also hosts cooking and travel series; Justine's Flavours of Fiji, Outback Gourmet and New Caledonia and runs her own boutique catering company. In 2016, Justine's first cookbook, Dinner with Justine was published with Pan Macmillan. Her second book, Simple Every Day, was released in 2017 and her third, The ­Weeknight Cookbook was recently launched.

As one of the most popular contestants to come out of series one MasterChef in 2009, years on Justine has built a career out of everything she loves and has established herself as a familiar and well-respected face of the Australian food and media industry.

In 2019 Australia met a different side to Justine as they watched her step out of her comfort zone and into the jungle in season five of Network Ten's I am a Celebrity Get Me out of Here.

Justine will be hosting cooking demonstrations and meet and greets throughout the day for festival goers at this year's Curryfest. Check the program for full details.