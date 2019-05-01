Verdict reached in Justine shooting case

Justine Damond was killed after she rang police for help in July, 2017. Picture: Supplied

THE jury in the murder and manslaughter trial of killer cop Mohamed Noor has reached a verdict over the shooting death of unarmed Australian 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The court will announce the verdict at 7.30am AEST.

Former police officer Noor, 33, shot Ms Damond after she called police to help a woman she believed she could hear screaming behind her south Minneapolis home on July 15, 2017.

Ms Damond, 40, a former vet who was working as a life-coach, had been planning to marry her American fiance, Don Damond just weeks later.

Her Australian family, including her father John Ruszczyk, stepmother Maryan Heffernan, brother Jason, sister-in-law Katarina and her American fiance, Don Damond, were in court every day of Noor's trial, which has drawn national and international media attention to the midwestern city.

Justine Damond Ruszczyk and her fiance Don Damond lived together for two years before her death. Picture: Supplied



The 12-person jury of ten men and two women retired on Monday after local time. They were sequestered and asked to reach a unanimous verdict on all three counts.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance concluded the trial by expressing her sympathies to the families of Noor and Ms Damond, who sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the front row of the public gallery in a cramped courtroom for every day of sometimes graphic evidence and testimony.

"This process must have been just excruciating in many ways," she said.

In her closing arguments, prosecutor Amy Sweasy described Ms Damond's death as "tragedy compounded on top of tragedy."

Noor's defence argued that he and his partner feared they were being ambushed by Ms Damond, who was barefoot and in pyjamas. They said that when she raised her arm as she approached their car, they believed she was possibly armed.

Noor's defence lawyer Thomas Plunkett said his client was following his training, and that he was devastated that he had killed an innocent woman and lost his job as a police officer.

Describing Somali-born Noor, a 33-year-old father-of-one, as "a kid that came here from a far away place, grateful to the community for his family's opportunities", he said Noor "didn't wake up in the morning and say 'I want to kill someone'."

"Mr Noor acted to stop a threat," Mr Plunkett said in his closing arguments.

But Ms Sweasy argued: "He knew exactly what he was doing. He pulled his gun out … he aimed and he killed her.

"This was intentional murder."

Prosecutor Amy Sweasy described Justine Damond’s death as “tragedy compounded on top of tragedy.” Picture: AP

Nor was charged with second degree murder, which carries a 25 year maximum sentence. He was also charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

The jury was tasked with determining the level of intent and recklessness Noor displayed in firing his Glock service revolver past the chest of his partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, who was driving their car, at Ms Damond. Their options ranged from not guilty to guilty of one or any of the charges.

As a police officer, Noor was authorised to use deadly force if there was an apparent threat of grievous harm or death, and the jury was to decide whether his defence successfully argued that the "totality of circumstances", which included Noor seeing Ms Damond raise her arm as she approached his squad car, coupled with a loud noise variously described as a thump or slap, met this benchmark.