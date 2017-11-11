Just watch me go, boss

FLYING KIWI: Hayden Paddon (pictured driving in Coffs Harbour last year) has a chance to impress Hyundai Motorsport team bosses with a strong drive in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

NEW Zealand driver Hayden Paddon always goes hard in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Urged on by the support of the many Kiwis who make their way to Coffs Harbour each year to support their compatriot, Paddon has finished sixth, fifth and fourth in his past three drives in the region.

While stepping up onto the podium next weekend would be a thrill for both him and his dedicated fans, a strong result in the final round of the World Rally Championship would also make the Hyundai Motorsport team leaders ponder how many rallies Paddon will drive in 2018.

The Hyundai team has four drivers - Paddon, Thierry Neuville, Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo - but only three cars.

Team principal Michel Nandan has confirmed there will be three factory i20Coupe WRCs on the vast majority of rallies next season, forcing Hyundai to rotate its drivers within the team.

Nandan admitted his World Rally Championship line-up could be further shuffled next year, with none of its four drivers currently guaranteed a full season.

At this stage, it's Hyundai's plan for Neuville and Mikkelsen to tackle all events, while Paddon and Sordo share the third car - just as they've been asked to do since Mikkelsen was hired.

Nandan did admit however that the plans are always open to change.

"Yes, Thierry and Andreas have the contract which says they do all the rallies, but everybody has this contract," he said.

"We could not run four cars next year because of the budget, but maybe on a few events.

"So it's sure with our four drivers, we will have to share one car with two drivers.

"Normally it's planned for Thierry and Andreas to start all the rallies, but we have to see, things can still change."

With the door left ajar for the Kiwi to force change, he has a golden opportunity this week to reach the podium.

With strong drives on the gravel roads, a podium finish is an achievement well within the 30-year-old's reach.