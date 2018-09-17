Menu
YUMMY MUMMY: Nikita Baxter on her wedding day. Three months after the birth of her son she weighed 139kg.
News

Just wait until you see her now

by Christine Mckee
17th Sep 2018 12:06 AM | Updated: 6:45 AM
AT 20, Nikita Baxter was pretty with a loving husband and a new baby, but at 105kg she was anything but healthy.

Fast forward 12 months, and Mrs Baxter lost 39kg weighing in at 66kg, which she's maintained for a year.

Gone were the days when all she wanted to do was go to bed or laze on the couch.

"When Darcy was born I avoided photos; I became an introvert and didn't leave the house," Mrs Baxter said.

"I was a size 24 and I was only 20."

Nikita Whitcombe and Mick Baxter are over the moon after tying the knot on the weekend, as Nikita has lived with Spina bifada since birth. Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin
Her journey back to health started when a friend on Facebook had been losing weight using The Healthy Mummy site.

"I thought it was just another scam," she said.

"So, I just started by using the free recipes and exercise guides and after four or five months I started to notice quite a difference.

"I was a frequent breakfast skipper so then I started ordering the smoothies and joining in the challenges."

Mick and Nikita Baxter with their new baby Darcy. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The Healthy Mummy is Australia's largest parenting health site for mums.

The program, which now has 850,000 members, was designed to educate mums about healthy and realistic weight loss, healthy food and living.

Surprisingly, Mrs Baxter said her new routine wasn't restrictive and she could still snack and eat things her friends would eat.

 

AFTER: Nikita Baxter lost 39kg in one year and has maintained her weight for a year
"My go too is Shepherd's Pie, the healthy version," she said.

"I can't believe how many vegetables are in it, and it uses sweep potato instead of normal potato. It's so good.

"And I've just made sugar-free Rocky Road, it's delicious."

Since losing weight, Mrs Baxter says she has a lot more energy and seems to fit more into each day.

Tomorrow she flies to Sydney for a photo shoot with eight other healthy mummies as part of a partnership between The Healthy Mummy and Jets swimwear.

Each of the women will be photographed modelling Jets latest swimwear range at a luxury Manly resort - something she never dreamed possible two years ago.

