Just two active Covid-19 cases remain on Coffs Coast

Eleven of thirteen cases have recovered in Coffs Harbour. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

THERE are just two active cases of Covid-19 in the Coffs Harbour area, according to the latest statistics from NSW Health.

A total of 13 cases have been confirmed with 11 of these cases having now recovered.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the two active cases are from the same household and have an unknown source of infection.

A total of 1,238 tests have been undertaken in Coffs Harbour.

In the areas surrounding Coffs Harbour, there are currently no active cases.

In the Toormina/Sawtell region, the only confirmed case has recovered, in the Corindi/Arrawarra region the two confirmed cases have recovered, and in the Bellingen Shire the one confirmed case has recovered.

Meanwhile Coffs/Clarence Police have issued one infringement notice within the last two weeks. The on-the-spot fine was issued on Sunday, April 26, when police were called to a unit on West High St following reports of a gathering.

A 38-year-old man who was previously issued a warning at the same location earlier in the month was handed a $1,000 fine.

In NSW, restrictions have been eased so that two adults and children can visit another household.

Speculation that restrictions would be eased even further to allow for gatherings of ten people ahead of Mother’s Day has since been shot down by Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

In NSW overall, there are 535 active cases with 2,463 recovered.

There have been 46 deaths, none of which has occurred in the Coffs Coast region.