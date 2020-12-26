‘Just too hard’: Jetty fireworks canned for NYE 2020

The beloved annual fireworks display will not go ahead this year.

COVID-19 has thrown a spanner in the works of yet another beloved Coffs Coast event.

The organisers behind the New Year's Eve fireworks at the jetty foreshores have revealed their decision to cancel the popular display for 2020.

"We've decided it's just too hard - it's not safe," Chris Hennessy said.

Mr Hennessy is a manager at Queensland Amusement Hire, the company which runs the annual Coffs Jetty Carnival as well as the fireworks.

He told The Advocate that the fireworks display on average attracted up to 9,000 people to the foreshores - however to remain a COVID-safe event, only up to 3,000 people could be hosted this year.

"We would like to put them on but it would just be impossible to control the amount of people who turn up," Mr Hennessy said.

It's not all doom and gloom though, as Queensland Amusement Hire plans to instead hold the display on another night later in 2021.

The Coffs Jetty Carnival will also take place as usual up until 11pm on New Year's Eve, and the carnival's stay has been extended for an extra week until January 23.

Coffs Jetty Carnival. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The carnival had a successful launch on Christmas Eve with around 1,200 people attending throughout the night.

Mr Hennessy said the carnival is a "bit different" this year, with a number of hygiene measures in place.

"We still have all the rides and festivities people love - but all in a COVID-safe environment," he said.

"We've already run three COVID-safe events in Queensland in August this year, so we've got it all down pat."

There are now two entry points rather than the usual four, and sanitising will take place between each ride.

People are urged to use hand sanitiser available on site.

"Everyone who comes in needs to sign in electronically - so it's like you're going to the pub or club," Mr Hennessy said.

"We're also making sure social distancing of 1.5m is followed. We expect everyone coming in to make sure they're doing this for themselves - we don't want to be mean and tell people to distance."

Coffs Jetty Carnival runs every night, weather permitting, from 6.30pm.