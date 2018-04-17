Just the ticket for family fun

COFFS Harbour Musical Comedy Company has picked a cracker of a show for its latest offering.

Seussical the Musical is based on 19 of the "wubbulous” works of Dr. Seuss, but mostly Horton Hears A Who.

The musical mostly combines the plots of Horton Hears a Who and Horton Hatches the Egg, although the Grinch makes an appearance, along with Thing 1, Thing 2 and The Lorax.

The Cat in the Hat, dressed in distinctive red and white striped hat, serves as the narrator, helping to tell the story and comment on the action.

Seussical the Musical takes the wonderful stuff that Dr. Seuss has instilled in us for many years and turns it into a play that speaks to all, adult and child alike.

It is an uplifting show featuring a talented local cast that is sure to put a smile on your dial.

Get tickets for the May 4-27 run at the Jetty Memorial Theatre box office Tuesday to Friday on 6648 4930 or online at jettytheatre.com/seussical-the-musical/