Just-released inmate steals car from man who prosecuted him

AN NT Crown prosecutor had his house broken into and car stolen by a newly released prisoner whom he had previously prosecuted for robbery last year.

The rogue robber broke into three houses in Alice Springs in October last year just nine days after being released from jail on a suspended sentence for a bike robbery.

Chief Justice Michael Grant said it was one of the "worst examples" of property offending he had come across in years.

"The total value of the property damaged and stolen across this offending spree was in excess of $10,000 … it causes emotional disturbance and feelings of invasion …" he said.

Austin Matthews, 22, pleaded guilty in the Alice Springs Supreme Court to 11 offences including property damage, aggravated unlawful entry, stealing and aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Matthews' break-in spree started in the afternoon with a plan to break into houses to steal property and money to buy alcohol and cannabis according to prosecutor Kylie Heath.

Matthews broke through a door in an unoccupied Araluen home where he ransacked cupboards and stole a range of items including three mobile phones, jewellery and wine.

A woman who lived at the house arrived soon after with her eight-year-old son and screamed at Matthews to leave.

Matthews then walked over a hill and broke into another house where another woman was sleeping.

The woman woke up to the sound of glass breaking and Matthews grabbed her arm and told her not to call police.

After leaving empty-handed, Matthews trespassed onto a residence in Larapinta but he failed to gain entry to the house after attempting to kick the front door down.

Matthews finally ended his break-in spree by unlawfully entering the house of a male Crown prosecutor where he stole an iPad, credit cards and a car.

The four-wheel drive was found three days later in bushland with severe damage to the driver's side and front panels.

The break-in was not specifically targeted but the same prosecutor had previously prosecuted Matthews for aggravated robbery in 2019.

Chief Justice Grant said the sentencing judge who dealt with him for the previous bike robbery was at that time "hopeful" his attitude would change after jail time and rehabilitation.

"Unfortunately, and obviously, that has proven not to be the case," he said.

"The obvious fact [is] that you have not learnt a single thing from the punishments which have previously been imposed on you."

Defence lawyer Danielle Cooper said the offending wasn't sophisticated and Mathews stole the vehicle to recover his mother's bogged car.

Chief Justice Grant restored Matthews' suspended sentence and sentenced him to a total of four years in jail.

Originally published as Just-released prisoner steals car from man who prosecuted him