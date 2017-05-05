Just one winner would make Bellamy's day

Local trainer Brett Bellamy has 10 starters in today's Tradies Day raceday being held at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

THREE weeks ago local trainer Brett Bellamy won four races at a Coffs Harbour meeting but, ever the realist, he'll be happy enough if he can win just one race from his 10 runners in today's eight-race program.

"My four winners the other day was a welcome result and equalled my previous best result at a meeting," Bellamy said.

"But you can't go into a meeting thinking you are going to win several races.

"I'll be happy to win just one race on Friday. As long as my runners all get around safely, I'll be happy. At least they are all racing on their home track, which is always a bonus."

Bellamy won four of the seven races at the last Coffs Harbour meeting on April 15 with Zuccherina, Star Fest, Lady End and Ready Zaim Fire.

All four are again lining up this afternoon along with six other runners from the Bellamy stable.

Bellamy will saddle up Gohardonhula and Real Hype (race one), All About Charlie (race two), Up There Kawana (race three), Zuccherina and Star Fest (race six), Lady End (race seven) and the trio of Ready Zaim Fire, Kawana King and Battalion in the last.

"I liked the way Zuccherina won here the other day and she should race well again," Bellamy said.

"Ready Zaim Fire came from behind Kawana King and beat him the other day and also again at their last clash at Port Macquarie, so he's probably got his measure.

"All About Charlie should also race well. Her two runs, on debut at Taree and last time at Grafton, have been pretty good. She has drawn out a bit, but that's Ray's (Spokes) problem."

The Coffs Harbour Racing Club is is looking forward to a great day's racing this afternoon for its 'Tradies Day' meeting.

"It's free entry for all tradies who also get a free drink on arrival," club CEO Russ Atkinson said.

"We know a lot of tradies are really busy at the moment but being a Friday afternoon we expect to get a good roll out for our very strong TAB meeting."

Yesterday the Coffs Harbour track was rated a soft 7 and the rail will be in the true position.