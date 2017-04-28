'Just nurses doing the best for their patients'

MANAGING more than 300 patients a day with significantly less resources in Tonga, two senior nurses said their visit to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus has opened their eyes.

Pinomi Latu and Saane Fangaloka from the Vaiola Hospital in Nuku'Alofa, Tonga, have spent a week at the health campus learning about Australian systems and how they may be of benefit in Tonga to help manage the large number of patients accessing their emergency departments.

Dr Alan Tankel, Coffs Clinic Network Director of Emergency Medicine, said even though the health campus has more resources, the systems used to manage patient flow could be of great benefit for the nurses.

"They don't the same level of resources we have, but they actually have a similar population,” Dr Tankel said.

"We have a lot of systems in place to help us so the nurses are here to see what we do in terms of moving patients around the department and how we try to maximise the efficiency of patient care.”

Dr Tankel, Clinical Nurse Educators Jenni Enchelmaier and Megan Wicken, and a number of staff from the Emergency Department visited Tonga last year to help deliver courses.

Following this, Dr Tankel liaised with Coffs City Rotary to bring the nurses over.

The nurses' travel and other expenses have been funded by Coffs City Rotary, who also held them a welcome barbecue.

Ms Enchelmaier and Ms Wicken agreed the visit was a humbling experience.

"They don't have GPs in Tonga, so to see them cope with the volume of patients with what they have, which is significantly less than what we have, is quite amazing we take our hat off to them,” said Ms Wicken.

”At the end of the day we're just nurses doing the best for our patients.”

Ms Latu said she was extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity.

"Having this opportunity to visit just opened our eyes and made us think outside the box of so many things that could be done similar to what is done here,” Ms Latu said.