Just how many guns do we have in our neighbourhood?

NEW research released by the Greens reveals just how many guns we have in our neighbourhood, with one person in Coffs Harbour owning a whopping 73.

There are a total of 1,210 registered firearms owners in Coffs Harbour and over 5,686 registered firearms in the area.

The average registered firearm owner possesses 4.69 guns.

Greens MP and Gun Control Spokesperson David Shoebridge said the total number of guns in NSW, which stands at 900,000, has jumped by 65,000 in just two years.

"There are now 100 individuals across the state who own more than 70 guns,” he said.

”These gun owners are not collectors or arms dealers but private individuals who have been allowed to amass private arsenals.

"This is because a loophole in NSW's gun laws allows private individuals to use the same reason to buy their 1st, 10th or 310th gun. We need to close this loophole immediately, there is no good reason for a private individual to own hundreds of guns.

"It is inevitable that some of these private arsenals will end up in the hands of criminals.”

Mr Showbridge added it is expected NSW will have over one million registered guns within another two years if the trend continues.

The new research is available on The Greens website TooManyGuns. Type in your postcode to find out how many registered firearms are in your area.