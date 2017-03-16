Just a spoonful of coffee helps the cure be found

GOOD BREW: For every coffee sold on a Monday, $1 goes towards MND research.

SUPPORT a cause people face in their daily lives, an incurable disease requiring expert neurological opinions to diagnose.

Taffy's manager Peter Glattback knows the suffering motor neurone disease can cause and is raising funds for MND research in the cafe.

For every coffee sold on each Monday of this month, $1 will be donated to the cause.

"One coffee on one Monday - that's all you have to do,” said Mr Glattback.

There will also be raffle tickets for sale, with great prizes including a remedial massage, gift packs and wine.

"It's such a debilitating disease. Many other diseases can mimic MND in its early stages, making it difficult to diagnose,” he said.

"Over the last few years it has come to people's attention thanks to the ice bucket challenge and the Big Freeze at the G.

"This has raised much-needed funds for further research.”

Feel good about buying your next Monday coffee, knowing you're helping find a possible cure for a debilitating illness.