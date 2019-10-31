Menu
The jury has retired to decide whether an Ipswich man is guilty of raping his young daughter.
Crime

Jury to decide fate of man accused of raping daughter

Danielle Buckley
31st Oct 2019 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:06 PM
A JURY has begun deliberating in the trial of a man who is alleged to have brutally raped his daughter throughout her childhood.

The 55-year-old man is on trial in Brisbane District Court for raping the girl starting on her fifth birthday up until she was 13 at homes in Ipswich and Brisbane between 1988 and 1997.

'This is going to hurt': 'Rapist' dad's horrid words to girl

The Gailes father has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and six other child sex offences.

Despite more than 30 years passing since the start of the alleged abuse, Crown prosecutor Liz Kelso described the victim, now 35, as a compelling witness.

Ms Kelso told the court she had disclosed her father's alleged abuse to a number of people in the decades that had passed.

Defence barrister Adrian Braithwaite argued there were a number of inconsistencies with the victim's story.

He said that it was "implausible" that the man would have raped his daughter in a household where a number of people lived.

Judge Leanne Clare sent the jurors away on Thursday afternoon to make their decision. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

