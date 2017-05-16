Jury in Coffs murder trial retires to consider verdict

TRIAL ONGOING: The jury to a Coffs murder trial has retired to consider its verdict at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour.

THE jury in a Coffs murder trial has retired to consider its verdict following the death of two-year-old girl in April, 2014.

The hearing of evidence in the trial finished last week and closing addresses started yesterday in the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour.

The accused and victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Justice Megan Latham said evidence presented to the court suggested the accused and girl were in a "father-daughter role”.

She said evidence suggested the accused was in a normal state of mind at the time of the girl's death and his accounts to police were always consistent.

Justice Latham said the accused's account pointed out bruises to the girl's body could have been caused by tickling or play.