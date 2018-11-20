Menu
Kevin Hanley. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Jury returns verdict in Millmerran murder trial

Anton Rose
by
26th Nov 2018 4:47 PM
A JURY of seven women and five men have found Kevin Patrick Hanley guilty of murder over the 2016 shooting death of Matthew Morcus near Millmerran.

After five days of hearing from about 30 witnesses the jury took four hours to deliberate on a verdict this afternoon.

The jury were given the option to return a verdict to either the charge of murder of manslaughter.

Hanley, 71, took to the stand last Friday in the Supreme Court claiming he went to the Cypress Gardens address "to frighten" Mr Morcus with a .22 calibre rifle with the safety engaged when he saw an argument between the deceased and another woman.

Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016
He told the court Mr Morcus had, approached him, touched the gun, it discharged and that it had fallen on the floor.

A recording made just after the incident was played to the jury where Hanley said: "I didn't mean to kill the c***, I was just gonna shoot him in the leg because that's what he's like, I shot him, I killed him, I didn't mean to do that".

Forensic pathologist Nadine Ford testified that the fatal bullet had passed through Morcus' heart, lungs and liver.

The court heard an altercation earlier that same day had occurred between the two at the Millmerran Bowls Club.

During closing arguments last Friday, Hanley's lawyer Michael Copley said there was "no way in the world" his client's guilt could be proved beyond reasonable doubt, while Crown prosecutor Mark Green told jurors "you know (he) is a murderer".

Hanley will be sentenced this afternoon.

The offence of murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Queensland.

editors picks kevin patrick hanley matthew morcus millmerran murder trial news supreme court toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

