Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week.
Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Dec 2018 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE JURY deliberating of charges related to allegations of sexual and common assault by patients in relation to a Rockhampton plastic surgeon during examinations has found the doctor not guilty of a number of charges this afternoon.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, 55, has pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court to 25 charges of sexual assault and common assault in relation to allegations from seven female patients.

Patients' allegations range from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam - known as Dr Aru by colleagues and patients - sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

The jury has returned verdicts of not guilty on 17 of 25 charges - one verdict was unanimous and the others were a majority verdict.

They had deliberate for over eight hours before returning the verdicts.

Judge Michael Burnett has sent the jury back to deliberate on the remaining eight charges.

dr elamurugan arumugam plastic surgeon sexual assault allegations tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Falkholt family’s plea: ‘Don’t let their deaths be in vain’

    premium_icon Falkholt family’s plea: ‘Don’t let their deaths be in vain’

    News Relatives of the Falkholt family who died in a horrific Boxing Day crash last year, issue emotional plea to drivers to avoid becoming poster family for tragedy.

    Severe storm leaves residents without power

    Severe storm leaves residents without power

    Weather Electricity to more than 2000 residents has been disrupted

    Bypass changes outlined in correspondence

    premium_icon Bypass changes outlined in correspondence

    News Bypass changes have been detailed in correspondence.

    Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

    premium_icon Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

    News Woman, 50, set to face court for high-range drink driving.

    Local Partners