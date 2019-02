Nathan Wiseman was killed in December 2015.

Nathan Wiseman was killed in December 2015. Nathan Wiseman's family

JURORS have started deliberating in the trial of Tewantin murder accused Robert John Nott.

Mr Nott, 41, denies murdering Nathan Wiseman, who died of stab wounds in December 2015.

Mr Wiseman was 21.

Justice Peter Davis summed up the case on Thursday before jurors began deliberations.

No verdict was reached on Thursday so the court will reconvene on Friday.

- NewsRegional