Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.
62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards. Nathan Edwards / Daily Telegraph
Crime

JURY OUT: Deliberations begin into alleged teacher murder

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Nov 2019 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE jury has begun deliberations into the alleged murder of Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards.

As the Coffs Harbour Supreme Court trial of John Wallace Edwards, who stands accused of murdering his estranged wife, draws to a close, Justice Robert Hulme has given his final directions to the jury.

Justice Hulme told the jury if they found the Crown had not proved the element of intent of murder or serious harm but had proved Mr Edwards' deliberate actions caused the death of Mrs Edwards, he could be found guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder.

He reminded the jury of the accused's son Joshua Edwards's evidence that Mr Edwards told him he and Mrs Edwards had "wrestled", threw her to the ground and she hit her head the night she was last seen alive.

Justice Hulme told the jury the Crown case was that version of events "understated" what happened. The defence case was Joshua's evidence was "so unreliable" the jury could not accept it.

In summarising the cases put forward by the prosecution and defence, Justice Hulme said it was a matter for the jury to decide the reliability of evidence including "second-hand" conversations divulged by witnesses.

He said it was not in dispute Mrs Edwards had not been seen alive by any known person after the night of March 14, 2015 or that she was a "well-regarded person" in her professional and personal life who was looking forward to a future with Billy Mills, with whom she was in a relationship.

"Whether the accused knew that and, if so, to what extent is a matter for you," Justice Hulme said.

He said the Crown's circumstantial case was not necessarily weak because of the lack of direct evidence.

"In order to satisfy you ­beyond reasonable doubt the Crown must persuade you Sharon Edwards is dead and the deliberate act or acts of the accused intended to kill her or at least cause her really serious bodily harm," he said.

Deliberations will resume on Wednesday. 

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime coffs harbour court supreme court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfires fuel ‘the most perfect’ day of their lives

        premium_icon Bushfires fuel ‘the most perfect’ day of their lives

        News Fires meant a last-minute change of wedding plans for this Coffs Harbour couple.

        Health boost for Coffs Coast as Southern Cross Uni expands

        Health boost for Coffs Coast as Southern Cross Uni expands

        Business New building puts education at the forefront

        HELP NEEDED: The locals left devastated by the fires

        premium_icon HELP NEEDED: The locals left devastated by the fires

        News Fundraisers launched to support families who have lost everything.

        Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        premium_icon Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        News ATO grants businesses a reprieve in bushfire affected areas.