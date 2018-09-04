Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
News

Jury empanelled in Serge Benhayon defamation case

News Regional
by
3rd Sep 2018 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

By Sam McKeith

A JURY has been empanelled in the defamation case being brought by Lismore-based Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon against former client Esther Rockett.

In her opening remarks on Monday morning, Justice Julia Lonergan told the four-person jury they would have to decide whether articles written by Ms Rockett carried a "defamatory meaning" damaging to Mr Benhayon's reputation.

The NSW Supreme Court Justice also told the jury she expected Ms Rockett's legal team to defend the articles by claiming that they were "substantially true" or represented an "honest opinion".

Earlier, the packed Sydney courtroom had to be cleared of media and Mr Benhayon's supporters to enable the jury to be empanelled.

Mr Benhayon, a former tennis coach turned "sacred and esoteric" healer based at Goonellabah, sat quietly throughout Justice Lonergan's brief remarks.

The trial, set down for three weeks, will hear opening arguments on Tuesday.

defamation case esther rockett goonellabah serge benhayon sydney court universal medicine
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Petition against Roberts Hill lookout

    premium_icon Petition against Roberts Hill lookout

    News Jenny Beatson created the petition due to fears that a lookout at Roberts Hill would impact wildlife, in particular koalas.

    Mum loses all blood in her body eight times during birth

    Mum loses all blood in her body eight times during birth

    Parenting "They hit a major blood vessel and I started bleeding to death."

    Bunker funds back on the agenda

    premium_icon Bunker funds back on the agenda

    News Cr Rhoades will once again raise the issue of bunker gallery funding

    Signatures speak volumes in boat ramp saga

    premium_icon Signatures speak volumes in boat ramp saga

    News Boat ramp petition has been handed over.

    Local Partners