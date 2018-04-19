Menu
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom trailer
Movies

New Jurassic World movie looks terrifying

by Staff writers
19th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

ONE of the most anticipated movies of 2018 has dropped a final trailer ahead of its June release, and it has caused excitement among fans with new hints about the plot.

While previous trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the popular blockbuster 2015 film, gave little away, the full teaser which was released this morning reveals the storyline that a military company plans on using dinosaurs as killing machines.

And the dinosaur they want the most is Blue, the velociraptor that Chris Pratt's character Owen trained in the original movie.

MORE: First look at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle movie

Chris Pratt in a scene from film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Chris Pratt in a scene from film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

We also get to fully see the 'hybrid' dinosaur that had only been teased in previous trailers, and has been dubbed the 'most dangerous creature that ever walked the Earth' by the lab where it was designed.

A still image from Jurassic World 2 shows the terrifying new ‘hybrid’ dinosaur.
A still image from Jurassic World 2 shows the terrifying new ‘hybrid’ dinosaur.

All the while Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) are challenged with rescuing 14 dinosaur species off an island that is under threat by a burning volcano.

The pair, who got together at the tail-end of the last film, also discover a dangerous plot to have dinosaurs roam the earth once again.

Pratt returns as dinosaur trainer Owen in the sequel.
Pratt returns as dinosaur trainer Owen in the sequel.

The trailer shows quick clips of chilling scenes, including one where a scary new species of raptor sneaks into a kid's bedroom, and another where a giant underwater dinosaur lurks inside a wave that is carrying a group of surfers.

With horror director J.A. Boyona in charged of the second movie, critics are predicting it will be much scarier than the first. And by the looks of the trailer, it seems they might be right.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits cinemas on June 22.

chris pratt jurassic world jurassic world: fallen kingdom movies

