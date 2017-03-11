Juniors ready for NPL to kick off

Young North Coast Football players have been training hard in the summer heat in preparation for the National Premier League Youth competition.

NORTH Coast Football's National Premier League squads will travel to Newcastle today for the first round of the season.

Several months of preparation have been building toward this weekend, as the three teams - 13, 14 and 15 years - kick off their inaugural NPL games against Newcastle based Adamstown Rosebud FC.

NCF technical director Gary McGinnis said the recent two trial games against Football Mid North Coast were an indication of where the teams were, but that round one was the first real test for the boys.

"We scheduled those games (against FMNC) to give the kids some match practise and to give us coaches an indication of how they are playing together,” McGinnis said.

"The intensity at training has been good and since the trial matches we've been able to work on some key areas that need improving.

"All three sides are as ready as they can be, but our first priority is development. We'll play our style of football and challenge every team we play.”

The under-13s squad lost 4-5 to Mid North Coast Football in their first trial game, but travelled to Port Macquarie the following week and beat the same side 6-3 in a much-improved performance.

The under-14s squad struggled in their first game, losing 3-0 at Bishop Druitt College but like the 13s, improved out of sight the following week to beat MNC 3-2.

The 15s side won both their games against FMNC, instilling plenty of confidence in coach Brian Linsley.

"Playing the same team twice in two weeks gave us the chance to learn from the first game, make some changes and improve for the next match,” Linsley said.

"It was encouraging to see that all teams did improve - it shows the boys are listening and taking it on board.”