Juniors celebrate another successful season

DRAGGED BACK: Coffs Breakers on the way to defeating Grafton Tigers in youth girls. Contributed

THE wet weather couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of the players, coaches, umpires or spectators involved in the AFL North Coast junior grand finals.

It was a fantastic day of footy highlighting the growth in numbers and quality of play.

The day got underway with the under-11 match between two clubs that are recent success stories - Nambucca Valley Lions in just their second season taking on Northern Beaches Blues that has rebuilt since not being able to field a team three years ago.

This match was played in the worst of the conditions but had little noticeable impact upon the players as they handled the slippery ball well.

The Lions held a narrow one goal lead at half time but put their best foot forward in the third quarter to extend the lead to four goals at the last change.

The Lions kicked the only goal of the last term to wrap up a 29 point win and claim the club's maiden premiership.

Toby Batten was named best on ground for Nambucca Valley while Ray Christie received the same honour for Northern Beaches Blues.

This capped a great individual season for Ray who won the AFLNC best and fairest award.

Runners-up were Isaac Luke (Camden Haven/Manning Valley) and Tyler Jess (Port Macquarie), with this pairing also sharing the Rising Star award as best first year players in the age group.

Nambucca Valley Lions 6.7 (43) defeated Northern Beaches Blues 1.8 (14)

MACLEAY Valley Eagles overcame a first half of goal kicking woes to claim back-to-back premierships in the under-13 age group with a thrilling victory over Coffs Harbour Breakers.

At the half time break both sides had had six scoring shots but the Breakers held a 15 point lead off the back of far greater accuracy.

The Eagles hit the front in the third term and had more than double the number of scoring shots at the last break but were only two points in front due to inaccuracy which set the scene for a gripping last quarter.

The Eagles finally straightened themselves up in the last term to land two majors and claim a 14 point win.

For the victors, Creedence Donovan was named best on ground while Dylan Bonham deservedly claimed best on ground for Breakers.

Cedar Barry (Camden Haven Bombers) had a stellar year claiming both the best and fairest and Rising Star awards, with Ned O'Neill (Grafton Tigers) runner-up in best and fairest.

Macleay Valley Eagles 5.13 (43) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 4.3 (27)

THE Youth Girls match between Grafton Tigers and Coffs Harbour Breakers provided the most thrilling finish of the day, resulting in a one point win to Breakers.

The two teams were within a goal of each other on the scoreboard all match with numerous lead changes throughout.

Desperation in defence by both sets of players was incredible with wave after wave of forward entries repelled at both ends of the field.

Going into the last quarter the Tigers held a six point lead.

Try as they might Breakers could only reduce this deficit by one point and with under a minute left on the clock the Tigers had one hand on the premiership cup.

Breakers had one last, desperate foray forward and were rewarded by a mark to Takiah Pizzi straight in front of goal.

With the whole season riding on her kick, Takiah put it straight through the middle to shrieks of delight.

There was barely time left to restart the match and Breakers had won the crown.

Casey Wynne (Breakers) and Lilly Doyle (Grafton) were best on ground for their respective teams. Sahara Elfar (Port Macquarie Magpies) was named as Rising Star with Cassidy Ronalds (Breakers) claiming her second successive Nikki Wallace Medal as best and fairest.

Lilly Doyle was runner-up in best and fairest for the second year in a row.

Coffs Harbour Breakers 3.2 (20) defeated Grafton Tigers 3.1 (19)

SAWTELL-Toormina Saints were comfortable winners over Grafton Tigers in under-15's, however the scoreline wasn't an accurate reflection of how keenly this match was contested.

The Tigers were a credit to their club with their effort and intensity from the first bounce through to the final siren.

Saints had a little more polish and better combination play and this, combined with the Tigers not having players on the bench, proved to be a winning formula.

Angus Anderson was best on ground for Sawtell, with Mikey Luxton receiving this same award for Grafton.

Hamish Anderson (Sawtell) received the Rising Star award.

Malakai Troutman (Saints) was named best and fairest with Isaac Malt (Bellingen) runner-up.

Sawtell Toormina Saints 8.14 (62) defeated Grafton Tigers 1.2 (8)