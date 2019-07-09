Junior rivals at club level unite for NSW

RUGBY LEAGUE: Three junior Group 2 players are currently in an intensive camp with the NSW development squad after stellar seasons so far on the local scene.

Luke Jones (Sawtell Panthers), Toby Batten (Nambucca Heads Roosters) and Reilly Laverty (Bowraville Tigers) may be combatants on the field but this week they are brothers in blue.

Thirty players from across the state have been selected for the under-12 development camp based in North Narrabeen, with the boys learning finer aspects of the sport to allow their budding careers to continue.

Luke's father Jeff said he's extremely proud of his son's commitment to the sport.

"He played for the North Coast schoolboys earlier this year and went to Sydney for the state cup,” Jeff said.

"He's played footy with Sawtell since he was five and has always loved tackling. He plays lock and just loves defence.”

For Toby and Reilly, they both recently represented Polding in a state competition and caught the eye of the NSW selectors.

Toby is a versatile playmaker while Reilly is a centre.

The boys have been in camp since Sunday and it concludes later this week. They'll return to finish the season with their respective clubs once it's over.