Junior medical officers take next step

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and medical staff welcome 19 new interns Trevor Veale

THIS week there are 19 fresh faces at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser welcomed the new junior medical officers who are part of a 2018 record intake of intern doctors funded by the NSW Government.

It's not just the Coffs Coast that has benefited. Across the state, 999 interns will commence their new positions in coming weeks.

Mr Fraser said more than $107 million had been invested in the statewide internship program to boost the number of doctors in cities and regional areas.

"This week we welcome 19 new junior medical officers to Coffs Harbour Health Campus, and we are pleased to be playing our part in leading the country when it comes to training junior doctors,” Mr Fraser said.

NSW guarantees intern positions to all domestic medical graduates for NSW universities. NSW also provides internships to many graduates from interstate universities and, where possible, international full-fee paying medical graduates.

"NSW is the only state to offer two-year employment contracts to graduates commencing their internship which includes a rotation through a network of metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals,” Mr Fraser said.

This year is particularly significant for the program with 20 Aboriginal doctors commencing their internship.