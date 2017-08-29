21°
News

Junior footy coach attacked by disgruntled dad

Jasmine Minhas
| 29th Aug 2017 11:30 AM
STOOD DOWN: Bobby Winner, coach of an under 11s rugby league team, was physically assaulted by a parent over the choice of team captain decision that day.
STOOD DOWN: Bobby Winner, coach of an under 11s rugby league team, was physically assaulted by a parent over the choice of team captain decision that day. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE coach of a junior rugby league team has been stood down by his club following an incident where he was physically assaulted by a disgruntled father.

On July 29, Bobby Winner, coach of the Nambucca Roosters Juniors Under 11s team, said he was starting warm-up drills when Phillip Coggan arrived with his son.

Phillip Coggan is the brother of Bobby Winner's partner.

"We have a rotation system where everyone gets a turn to be captain. It was due to be a certain child's turn to be captain," Mr Winner said.

"The father was unhappy with the decision on who was named captain."

Coggan then physically assaulted Mr Winner.

Mr Winner said following the assault he took the boys, who were rather shaken up, to the dressing shed.

"I'm only 60 kilos but I tried to stand tall and hold my own," he said.

"One young gentleman, he is in the support unit and he was extremely distressed after witnessing everything."

The team were forced to forfeit the match.

Mr Winner has since taken an Apprehended Violence Order out against the man through the Mid North Coast Police.

Coggan pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Macksville Local Court on August 16 and was sentenced to a good behaviour bond for 12 months.

A few days after the incident, Mr Winner was stood down by the club.

"He was arrested and charged, and I lost my job. Strange," Mr Winner said.

In a statement, the Nambucca Junior Roosters confirmed all parties involved in the incident had been stood down.

"At the Nambucca Junior Roosters we take the Country Rugby League, CRL, code of conduct very seriously," the club said in a statement.

"All parties involved in this incident were stepped down while we investigated.

"We have now passed this onto our superiors who are still investigating.

"All parties involved have been made aware of this."

In light of the incident, Mr Winner said parents need to be made aware that violence, especially at a children's game, is unacceptable.

"The incident has deterred me from ever being involved in children's sport again," he said.

"I probably sound like a bit of a whinger in the long run, but it's a shame the kids have been let down, espe- cially when they've been let down so many times before.

"Parents need to know that violence should not be displayed at children's sport. Children are meant to have fun whilst playing."

CRL has been approached for comment on the state of the investigation into the incident.

Abusive spectators can easily ruin the fun of kids on the sidelines of junior sports. Have you got a story to tell about an incident you've witnessed? Call 66502 969 or email editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  assault children's sport coffs harbour country rugby league editors picks group 2 juniors junior rugby league nambucca heads nambucca heads roosters sport violence

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

ON HIS way back from his routine trip to the local shopping centre, 90-year-old Handel Hughes was unaware he was being followed by a thief.

Coffs Coast is ready to roll

GET READY: One of Australia's largest motorsport events of the year is heading our way.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has launched with a new look program

Born to rally in their own backyard

ON THE RISE: Nathan Quinn, Molly Taylor and Harry Bates test the roads at Wedding Bells before the Kennards Hire Rally Australia launch.

Rally Australia making the dreams possible for five stars of the ARC

Local AFLW pioneer honoured with medal

Brisbane Lions AFLW player and former Sawtell/Toormina junior Nikki Wallace.

Best AFL youth girls player each year to win Nikki Wallace Medal.

Local Partners

Lismore, Ballina paramedics retire after combined 85 years

Recently the men retired, closing the door on a combined 85 years' service as paramedics and 'happy to walk away and let the younger generation take over'.

Man caught up in grass fire rushed to hospital

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was deployed to The Channon after a man was injured in a grass fire.

Rural Fire Service discovered the man shortly after call out

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

With the next and final season at least a year away you may be wondering what you should be doing with your nights.

GoT finale: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

Stunning Moonee Beach resort style home has it all...

32 Tidal Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction if not...

Perfectly located in Moonee Beach, less than 80 metres to the water's edge where your family can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. Your award winning...

Unbeatable convenience and a great investment!

6/17 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $259,000

Weather you've looking to get your foot in the property market, or add to your investment portfolio, this property offers the space and rental returns you've been...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $375,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

Convenient Location at the Right Price

1/80 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $285,000

A spacious 2 bedroom unit situated directly across from Northside Shopping Centre, in an immaculately maintained block of 5 units. Walking distance to Park Beach...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $275,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Spacious, Level and City Central

15 King Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This great in town address is sure to impress. Sunny & spacious, this 3 bedroom home is big on space yet low on maintenance. Single level, with just one neighbour...

New Listing

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Single Level Living with Plenty of Space

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $300,000 ...

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $939,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

Affordable beach-side living is Pick of the Week

Looking for lifestyle close to the beach?