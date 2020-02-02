Junior cricket thriving at revamped facility

East Green's Jacob Ensbey launches one during the under-10 Clarence River Junior Cricket Association clash between GDSC Easts Green and GDSC Easts Red at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

East Green's Jacob Ensbey launches one during the under-10 Clarence River Junior Cricket Association clash between GDSC Easts Green and GDSC Easts Red at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

JUNIOR CRICKET: Clarence River junior cricketers returned to the park for 2020 yesterday as the sport thrives on a new-look JJ Lawrence Fields in South Grafton.

Redeveloped last year, Coutts Crossing Brothers under-10s coach Andrew McLachlan said the revitalised venue has benefited the juniors greatly this season.

Coutts Brothers' Jamsin Allen lets it fly during the under-10 Clarence River Cricket Association clash between South Services and Coutts Crossing Brothers at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

“With the Clarence Valley Council and the Cricket Australia T20 grant last year, we were able to set up a redevelopment of this field,” McLachlan said.

“They knocked down a pitch and put two more in so that’s allowed us to fit all three under-10 and under-12 games at the one venue. It makes it a lot easier just to come to the one place.”

McLachlan said the future plans for JJ Lawrence could allow it to become one of the leading cricket hubs on the North Coast.

“I know they’ve got plans here in the future as well to include scoring areas and shelters so it’s going to be a really nice venue in the years to come,” he said.

Also enjoying a surge in popularity, McLachlan said there have been a steady number of girls playing the game.

“We’ve got a squad of normally eight or nine and we’ve got three girls out there each week. With the Women’s Big Bash League and the popularity of women’s game it’s getting them more involved,” he said.

East Red's Bridget Watters plays a shot during the under-10 Clarence River Junior Cricket Association clash between GDSC Easts Green and GDSC Easts Red at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

“The more we get around here, the more grades and teams there will be later on.”

McLachlan was pleased to see his team return for the year as they continue showing great improvement in their ability.

“It’s great to see them back out on the field. This under-10 stuff is all about getting them out there and having a go,” he said.

“It’s good to get them involved and keep them around for the years to come. All of our guys have made leaps and bounds this year in their skillet and what they can do.”