Junior ballers qualify for country titles

BASKETBALL: Coffs Harbour Basketball had a massive couple of days at Sportz Central over the weekend when the club hosted the NSW Northern Junior League tournament.

Teams from Newcastle, Tamworth and Byron Bay among others travelled to town for the event.

The top four teams from each age division qualified for the Country Championship League, which will be held in Gosford in three weeks.

The Coffs Harbour Suns had two teams compete during the weekend, with both the under-16 girls and under-18 boys coming second in their respective competitions.

The girls went through undefeated in their four games thanks to great teamwork and a resilient attitude.

Under-18 boys coach Drew Williams was stoked his side also went through undefeated.

"I couldn't be happier for the boys coming away three from three at home in front of family and friends who came out to support us all weekend,” he said.

"The boys showed a lot of determination but we know we have to keep working hard and improving if we want to win the championship.”