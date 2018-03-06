Governor dedicates local gym

MEMORABLE MOMENT: General Hurley cuts the ribbon and declares the memorial gym open for business.

YOUNG people attending Mission Australia's Junaa Buwa! Centre for Youth Well-being in Coffs Harbour will benefit from a new gym.

Opened by joint patrons Governor of NSW His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd) and Mrs Linda Hurley, the gym was donated by the Walsh family in memory of their son, Sean, who passed away in an accident in Narrabri.

Sean was a graduate of the Junaa Buwa! Centre and program manager Jesse Taylor thanked the family for their generosity.

"Sean was a kind and generous young man with a great sense of humour," he said.

"We admired his resilience and authenticity and are very grateful the Walsh family chose to donate this new gym as a way to honour their son at a place that meant so much to him.

"Physical fitness helps young people to develop healthy lifestyle routines that can help break the cycle of harmful drug and alcohol addiction.

"So this new equipment will make a real difference in the lives of the young people we work with to start a new beginning."

General Hurley spoke kindly of Sean and his peers.

"This memorial gym honours the special place Sean held within the hearts of his family and of Junaa Buwa!," he said.

"While the tragic event that occurred prevented Sean showing us his full potential we know he considered Junaa Buwa! a place where he could create positive change, learn and grow."

Junaa Buwa! is a Mission Australia rehabilitation centre for young people engaged with the Juvenile Justice system and who have a history of alcohol and other drug use.

The program caters for young people aged between 13 and 18 years and offers residential as well as educational and living skills training and after-care support.