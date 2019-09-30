Adorable video of two-year-old jumping for joy in the rain

FOR some parents, the idea of their kids running amok in the mud and rain might be a washing nightmare.

But for former Grafton woman Kara Brown, watching daughter Hallie see rainfall for one of the first times in her life last week was just pure joy.

Ms Brown, who lives on a property at Mallanganee, west of Casino, posted a video of her daughter enjoying the downpour.

"Just seeing the joy on her face, I posted it, and I hope if it makes someone happy or smile, it's done a good deed," she said.

"She's 2.5 years old, and at home she hasn't seen a lot of rain. That's why she was so excited."

Jumping around in puddles and sopping wet from head to toe, Hallie's exuberance in what ended up being only 10mm of rain shows the dire situation that many on the land are facing.

"It's been rough, we had some rain this time last year, but it's been pretty dry," Ms Brown said.

"And we're by no means the worse. It's nowhere near as bad like it is out west. Tenterfield is 100km from us, and it's terrible."

Ms Brown, along with husband Jacob have 100 head of cattle on agistment, said there was nothing else to do but wait for rain.

"We haven't had to start feeding them like others have," she said. "We've put lick out, but it's getting close to where we have to feed them constantly."

The area typically had 800mm of rain to this time in September, and this year had only 550mm.

Ms Brown said that the lack of falls meant that she felt a tiny bit guilty for posting the video, showing the rain they were getting when others aren't.

"But I thought she just had so much fun, and the pure joy on her face, I hope it brings a smile."