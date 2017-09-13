31°
Sport

Jump to it for great fun

The Coffs Coast Jump Club is holding a training day at the Coffs Showground on Sunday.
The Coffs Coast Jump Club is holding a training day at the Coffs Showground on Sunday.

HORSES and their riders taking on the jumps isn't just an event reserved for Show Day.

In fact, the Coffs Coast Jump Club is holding one of its club training days at the Coffs Showground on Sunday.

Club secretary Sally Bird said the club holds training days at the "great spectator venue” once every four to six weeks.

With jumping heights that range from only 30cm up to more than 120cm, the club is open to all ages and abilities.

In fact, Sally said the club currently boasts more than 50 members who range in age from three up to 60.

"It's a really good sport,” Sally said.

"It's a very competitive sport showjumping and you have to be pretty good to get results at the higher levels, but anyone who's got a horse can start coming to the club days and just start having a go.”

The training days are "open to anyone and everyone”, but the club is also building up to a big weekend of competition.

The Spring Festival of Showjumping is being held at the Coffs Showground on the weekend of October 21 and 22.

The first day of competition will also have a 6-Bar Showjumping event at the same time.

Anybody who wishes to know about the Coffs Coast Jump Club can contact Sally on 0401642908 or go to the club's Facebook page.

Topics:  coffs coast jump club coffs harbour coffs harbour showground equestrian horses showjumping

Coffs Coast Advocate
Investigation launched into fatal motorcycle crash

Investigation launched into fatal motorcycle crash

A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash west of Coffs Harbour.

What are you afraid of?

He can see you, there's nowhere to hide.

Prepare to sleep with one open for the rest of the week after this.

Free workshops to get bushfire ready

SUMMER SIZZLER: Drop into Bunnings on the weekend with the family and meet local NSW RFS crews.

What would you do if your next barbecue got 'out of hand'?

On their journey to a healthier summer

MUM POWER: Over 380 women have stepped up to the Healthy Mummy challenge.

Mums on a mission.

Local Partners

Doctor rewards local schools

RUNNING Festival organisers announce the winning schools in the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge.

Jetty High relay teams the best in the state

Jetty High's state champion athletes Ama Mite, Jack Sheehan, Christian Mirindi, Zaviar Herdes, Hayley Kitching, Sophie Walsh, Alyssa Jenkins and Jorja Welch.

Coffs Harbour High boasts two state championship relay winning teams

Shortlist for prestigious 'The Don' Award revealed

Jeff Horn during his WBO world welterweight title fight with Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium.

Award recognises team or individual that has most inspired nation.