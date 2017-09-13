Jump to it for great fun

The Coffs Coast Jump Club is holding a training day at the Coffs Showground on Sunday.

HORSES and their riders taking on the jumps isn't just an event reserved for Show Day.

In fact, the Coffs Coast Jump Club is holding one of its club training days at the Coffs Showground on Sunday.

Club secretary Sally Bird said the club holds training days at the "great spectator venue” once every four to six weeks.

With jumping heights that range from only 30cm up to more than 120cm, the club is open to all ages and abilities.

In fact, Sally said the club currently boasts more than 50 members who range in age from three up to 60.

"It's a really good sport,” Sally said.

"It's a very competitive sport showjumping and you have to be pretty good to get results at the higher levels, but anyone who's got a horse can start coming to the club days and just start having a go.”

The training days are "open to anyone and everyone”, but the club is also building up to a big weekend of competition.

The Spring Festival of Showjumping is being held at the Coffs Showground on the weekend of October 21 and 22.

The first day of competition will also have a 6-Bar Showjumping event at the same time.

Anybody who wishes to know about the Coffs Coast Jump Club can contact Sally on 0401642908 or go to the club's Facebook page.