Jump club springs into action for festival

THE 2019 Coffs Coast Jump Club’s Spring Festival was held over two picture perfect days at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds last weekend.

With more than 300 competitors in action, including some from as far away as Victoria, the event was an exciting one with jumping from 45cm up to 1.25m.

This year there was an added competition of an overall high point score ‘Off The Track Thoroughbred’ prize, sponsored by Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

This was a $100 cash prize, an embroidered rug and a beautiful rosette.

It was won by 17-year-old Paton Simpson riding her ex racehorse Port Commands.

Paton also had a successful weekend swooping the CCJC’s junior member High Point Score and also many of the classes she entered on both her horses Reonna and Port Commands.

High point score senior CCJC member went to Alison Ostenfeld from Lawrence.

Alison also was also selected as best presented horse and rider combination by the sponsors of the prize Samson & Bronc from Byron Bay, who also competed.

The event was the club’s busiest and most successful showjumping festival so far and the committee were grateful to the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds for presenting the grounds so well.

They are also thankful to all of the sponsors for their generous support of the club.