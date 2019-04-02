Jump Club are back in the saddle

EQUESTRIAN: The Coffs Coast Jump Club is saddling up for another big year and has secured dates for The Village Green at Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

Club members and competitors gave glowing reviews of the surface after their last event at The Village Green, so the club is grateful the showgrounds have granted them more dates.

CCJC had a break over the summer as the club undergoes a transition period, with some board members unable to continue volunteering in their roles due to various reasons.

"It was a big loss to the club, and at one stage we were not sure if the club could continue as we just didn't have enough helpers, but luckily we found some very willing new volunteers who bring with them some great experience in equestrian clubs and here we are pushing ahead in 2019,” chairperson Sally Hutchison said.

"We are also really lucky to have some wonderful local businesses support us and it keeps us motivated.”

The first three club training days at The Village Green are April 13, June 8 and July 14.

CCJC caters for riders of all abilities and pride themselves on being friendly, supportive and welcoming. Email admin@coffscoastjumpclub.com for more information.