Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UP AND OVER: Deanna O'Neill in action.
UP AND OVER: Deanna O'Neill in action. OzShotz
Sport

Jump Club are back in the saddle

1st Apr 2019 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EQUESTRIAN: The Coffs Coast Jump Club is saddling up for another big year and has secured dates for The Village Green at Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

Club members and competitors gave glowing reviews of the surface after their last event at The Village Green, so the club is grateful the showgrounds have granted them more dates.

CCJC had a break over the summer as the club undergoes a transition period, with some board members unable to continue volunteering in their roles due to various reasons.

"It was a big loss to the club, and at one stage we were not sure if the club could continue as we just didn't have enough helpers, but luckily we found some very willing new volunteers who bring with them some great experience in equestrian clubs and here we are pushing ahead in 2019,” chairperson Sally Hutchison said.

"We are also really lucky to have some wonderful local businesses support us and it keeps us motivated.”

The first three club training days at The Village Green are April 13, June 8 and July 14.

CCJC caters for riders of all abilities and pride themselves on being friendly, supportive and welcoming. Email admin@coffscoastjumpclub.com for more information.

coffs coast jump club coffs harbour equestrian horses show jumping
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    KFC worker suffered third degree burns falling into hot oil

    premium_icon KFC worker suffered third degree burns falling into hot oil

    News A COFFS Harbour KFC has been fined $60,000 after a 20-year-old worker slipped in the kitchen and suffered serious burns to his leg.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Coffs Harbour rocked by new concert venue

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour rocked by new concert venue

    News New venue applauded, but drug arrests and noise raised as issues

    • 2nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    School's out as limbs smash through CBD roofs

    premium_icon School's out as limbs smash through CBD roofs

    News The training college, which only just opened, has to find a new site

    • 2nd Apr 2019 10:16 AM
    North Coast draws in the tourists

    premium_icon North Coast draws in the tourists

    News International Visitor Survey shows Coffs is a growing destination.