Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Jardine and Michael Bassa prior to taking off in the Royal Flying Doctor Service Air Race.
Julie Jardine and Michael Bassa prior to taking off in the Royal Flying Doctor Service Air Race. Trevor Veale
Community

Julie is our woman of the year

13th Feb 2019 5:30 PM

JULIE Jardine has been announced as the 2019 Local Woman of the Year for the Coffs Harbour electorate today recognising her outstanding contributions to local charities and the community.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser congratulated Julie on the recognition.

"Julie Jardine fits the bill in every regard - she loves living on the Coffs Coast and working tirelessly to help improve the lives of those around her," Mr Fraser said.

"Julie is a successful businesswoman who has always felt the need to 'give back' by supporting many community organisations.

 

Kath Tucker presenting a cheque to Kerry Hines and Julie Jardine for the CanDo Cancer Trust at The Harbour Club.
Kath Tucker presenting a cheque to Kerry Hines and Julie Jardine for the CanDo Cancer Trust at The Harbour Club. Rachel Vercoe

"She also mentors women in their careers and serves on various business advisory boards.

"Most recently, Julie has been involved with the Outback Air Race raising money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

 

Australia Day awards winners Yvonne Richards founder of Go Girls, David Laarhoven representing Gratitude Day, Ellen Slater from Joylands Retreat, Deb Gooley representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Ferguson Coordinator of Oz Harvest, Tanya Johnson representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Jardine and Isaiah Koopermans.
Australia Day awards winners Yvonne Richards founder of Go Girls, David Laarhoven representing Gratitude Day, Ellen Slater from Joylands Retreat, Deb Gooley representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Ferguson Coordinator of Oz Harvest, Tanya Johnson representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Jardine and Isaiah Koopermans. Contributed

"Her passion is the Coffs Coast and Clarence CanDo Cancer Trust, which helps patients and their families experiencing financial difficulties.

"One of the qualities which impresses me most about Julie and the work she does is that she gets a kick out of helping others."

Julie was thrilled to be presented with her Woman of the Year certificate today by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is meeting with members of the local community during her Coffs Coast visit.　　

 

CONGRATULATIONS: Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Woman of the Year Julie Jardine and Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh at this afternoon's presentation. ???
CONGRATULATIONS: Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Woman of the Year Julie Jardine and Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh at this afternoon's presentation. ??? Supplied
coffs harbour julie jardine woman of the year
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Premier promises funds for local stadium

    premium_icon Premier promises funds for local stadium

    News Gladys Berejiklian was in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    premium_icon TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    News A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast.

    Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    premium_icon Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    News The local protest is part of a nation-wide 'forest uprising'.