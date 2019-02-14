Julie is our woman of the year

Julie Jardine and Michael Bassa prior to taking off in the Royal Flying Doctor Service Air Race.

Julie Jardine and Michael Bassa prior to taking off in the Royal Flying Doctor Service Air Race. Trevor Veale

JULIE Jardine has been announced as the 2019 Local Woman of the Year for the Coffs Harbour electorate today recognising her outstanding contributions to local charities and the community.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser congratulated Julie on the recognition.

"Julie Jardine fits the bill in every regard - she loves living on the Coffs Coast and working tirelessly to help improve the lives of those around her," Mr Fraser said.

"Julie is a successful businesswoman who has always felt the need to 'give back' by supporting many community organisations.

Kath Tucker presenting a cheque to Kerry Hines and Julie Jardine for the CanDo Cancer Trust at The Harbour Club. Rachel Vercoe

"She also mentors women in their careers and serves on various business advisory boards.

"Most recently, Julie has been involved with the Outback Air Race raising money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Australia Day awards winners Yvonne Richards founder of Go Girls, David Laarhoven representing Gratitude Day, Ellen Slater from Joylands Retreat, Deb Gooley representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Ferguson Coordinator of Oz Harvest, Tanya Johnson representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Jardine and Isaiah Koopermans. Contributed

"Her passion is the Coffs Coast and Clarence CanDo Cancer Trust, which helps patients and their families experiencing financial difficulties.

"One of the qualities which impresses me most about Julie and the work she does is that she gets a kick out of helping others."

Julie was thrilled to be presented with her Woman of the Year certificate today by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is meeting with members of the local community during her Coffs Coast visit.