Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Julian Assange impersonates John Farnham
News

Assange ill, ‘life at risk’

by Staff writers
8th Sep 2018 7:16 AM

WIKILEAKS publisher Julian Assange is in extremely poor health and unless he is released from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, his condition may deteriorate to the point where his life is in jeopardy.

The Australian lawyer Greg Barns, who is a member of Assange's legal team and also an adviser to WikiLeaks, told  iTWire that Assange had not been able to access medical treatment for six years.

 

Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied
Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied

This was because the UK Government won't let him leave the Ecuadorean Embassy to see a doctor, according to Mr Barns - in case he is arrested.

"This is a cruel and inhumane stance from a government professing to be a liberal democracy," Barns said.

According to reports, Assange is still mentally alert and able to function physically, despite enduring six years of detention and without regular exposure to sunlight or fresh air.

iTWire also reported that the Australian journalists' union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, has not commented on Assange's plight.

Related Items

julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    Not a 'cheapskate' bypass says minister

    premium_icon Not a 'cheapskate' bypass says minister

    News A lack of transparency has heightened speculation that Coffs Harbour is facing the prospect of a 'cheapskate' bypass.

    In need of a place to feel safe

    premium_icon In need of a place to feel safe

    News Coffs Harbour pensioner's plea to Housing NSW

    • 8th Sep 2018 7:30 AM
    Housing estate issues under review

    premium_icon Housing estate issues under review

    News More than 200 submissions under review on Hearnes Lake development.

    Alarming results prompt calls to reform blueberry industry

    premium_icon Alarming results prompt calls to reform blueberry industry

    News Research results have prompted urgent calls for industry reform.

    Local Partners