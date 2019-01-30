Mum shares secret to her crazy booty transformation

When celebrities share images of their toned bods and behinds, they often get slammed for having the money and an army of people to help them.

But this mother-of-two has proved that with a few hundred squats a week, dedication and patience, it can be done, all without breaking the budget.

Whether it is waiting for the kettle to boil, brushing her teeth or on the phone to friends, Julia Meadows will find any chance to get in her daily squat quota.

"I try to squeeze at least 100 squats in a day, even if that means while I hang up the washing or waiting for my smoothie to blend I'll do a few squats," she told news.com.au.

"I aim to do about 20 each time until I reach 100 for the day - it makes a huge difference."

Since sharing an image of her very toned behind in an online mum's forum, she has been inundated with messages from fellow mums on what her "secret" is.

Julia Meadows lost 12kg during her epic body transformation.

"People ask me what I do in particular and to be honest it comes down to my booty resistance band - before I do my at-home-workouts, I strap it around my thighs and use it to activate my glutes."

But having a solid behind and toned body hasn't always been the case for Ms Meadows.

The 34-year-old from Pakenham in Victoria, suffered from depression after she and her husband split in 2016.

She would seek comfort in unhealthy foods and would often find herself laying on the couch devouring takeaway food and sweet treats.

The mother-of-two weighed 66kg before her transformation.

She relied on takeaway food and replaced her dinners with ice cream.

On really bad days, she would replace her dinners with two tubs of ice cream and while some people may view her 66kg as "not even that bad" Ms Meadows was extremely unhealthy and knew if she didn't make a change it could result in serious health issues.

"I had to learn that scales don't always tell the truth and now I rather go by my progress pictures to reflect on my achievements," she said.

After having her second daughter three years ago, Ms Meadows held herself fully accountable for her actions and decided she wanted to be a healthy role model for her kids, while also reclaiming her happiness and confidence.

"My days can be hard and tiring being a single mum but life is pretty tough for anyone in general, but I know I feel so much better being on track with my healthy eating and after I've done a great workout and it leaves me more energetic to tackle life's issues," she said.

Ms Meadows trains six times a week now.

She does 100 squats a day and activates her glutes before every workout with a booty resistance band.

Ms Meadows said that since joining The Healthy Mummy, a parenting health site exclusively for mums, she lost 12kg in 12 months following its 28-Day Weight Loss Challenge as well as having one to two Healthy Mummy smoothies a day.

"I really noticed a change to my body after four weeks of training," she said.

She admitted that the main thing she struggled with was portion sizes and overeating.

"I didn't realise how much I was actually eating. I have never been a good cook and don't have a passion for it but these recipes really helped me understand about portion sizes and were really quick and easy to make," she said.

Ms Meadows also fulfilled one of her lifelong goals - running two half marathons.

She said it is important to set yourself short-term goals to stay motivated, whether it's playing outside with the kids for 30 minutes or banning yourself from wine for two weeks.

She said it’s important to set short-term goals, so you don’t feel discouraged.

"I also have a motivational board with before and after photos of myself," Ms Meadows said. "It always reminds me of where and why I started which I find helps a lot."

The mother-of-two exercises six times a week at home which also includes waking up at 5.30am to train at her local F45 gym before work.

"I'm definitely more energised, happier and confident - I am always out and about with the kids now, going to the park and not just sitting there on my phone, but actually playing with them."

Her advice to other mums hoping to lose the baby belly?

"Set yourself short-term goals, so you don't feel overwhelmed."