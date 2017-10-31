Judging by the star of ballroom

CELEBRITY guest judge Paul Mercurio labelled Coffs Coast residents stars in helping the Dance for Cancer participants to raise $93,000 for cancer research and support services.

Best known for his roles in blockbuster film Strictly Ballroom, and as celebrity judge on television's Dancing with the Stars, Paul said he was extremely impressed with the Cancer Council NSW Stars of Coffs Harbour - Dance for Cancer event, held at C.ex Coffs.

"The Coffs Coast community has shown an incredible level of support for those affected by cancer, by getting behind this event and raising an impressive amount of money to further the vital work of Cancer Council NSW," Paul said.

He congratulated Judges' Choice winners Kirsten Howton and Russ Holland, saying that while it was a difficult decision, the panel was impressed by their musical theatre routine.

"Kirsten and Russ and all the couples have clearly worked really hard during many weeks of rehearsals to put on a great show tonight," he said.

"Not only that, they have shown so much dedication to raising funds to help others, and I think that is really the highlight of this wonderful event."

Andrew and Trudy Thomson took out the title for Highest Fundraiser, for their mammoth effort to raise more than $15,000.

Caz Heise and Evan Clark wowed the crowd with their Queen inspired performance to win the People's Choice award.

Event organiser Sarah Whittaker, of Cancer Council NSW, thanked all those involved in making this year's Coffs Harbour event "the best ever" in its seven-year history.

"The level of support from businesses and individuals in the local community has been overwhelming. We'd like to thank everyone who supported the event - those who donated; the stars and the dance teachers who guided them; and everyone who worked so hard behind the scene to make this event happen," Ms Whittaker said.

"The funds raised will help further the NSW Cancer Council's life-saving research, and support services to help the many Australians affected by this disease."