Menu
Login
Sport

Judges continue to be blown away by Bonville

TOP NOTCH: Bonville Golf Resort has again received a Top-10 rating in Ausgolf's 2018 list of the Top-100 public access golf courses in the country.
TOP NOTCH: Bonville Golf Resort has again received a Top-10 rating in Ausgolf's 2018 list of the Top-100 public access golf courses in the country. Bonville Golf Resort
Brad Greenshields
by

A QUARTER of a century since first opening, Bonville Golf Resort still has the capacity to take a good golf judge's breath away.

The picturesque layout has received plenty of plaudits over the years and the trend continues with the release of Ausgolf's list of Australia's Top-100 public access courses.

Last year Bonville was ranked 10th and despite plenty of competition upping its game over the past 12 months, the Coffs Coast gem is again in the Top-10 in the Golf Course Guide book.

Consistently called 'Australia's Augusta' within the golfing fraternity, the unparalleled beauty of the course again wowed the judges with only the northern Tasmanian trio of Cape Wickham and the two Barnbougle courses out ranking Bonville for aesthetics.

Topics:  bonville bonville golf resort golf

Coffs Coast Advocate
Asha's star is shining brightly

Asha's star is shining brightly

PLACEMENT in a prestigious Victorian College of the Arts degree course means a future of performing on the stage awaits Asha Khamis.

Work-life imbalance puts strain on kids

Finding that work, parenting, life balance is important for children.

Children's mental health at risk, a new study has found.

Want to move to Sawtell for summer?

This Boronia St home is the perfect summer escape.

Check out this week's Real Estate Property Guide cover home

A year in review: January

A Woolgoolga commercial building in Featherstone Dr was destroyed by fire.

An industrial building gutted by fire and freak storm at Urunga.

Local Partners

Ky shows off surf lifesaving wares across the ditch

LOCAL surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela has impressed national selectors again as he chases a spot at next year's Lifesaving World Championships to be held in Adelaide.

Batsmen looking for bigger scores on longer days

CONVERSION: Nana Glen's batsmen have been making plenty of starts so far this season but with a full afternoon to bat they have the opportunity to turn those starts into big scores.

Diggers and Nana Glen chasing spot in top two on the table.

Aussie’s racist ‘kebab shop’ sledge

Moeen Ali of England catches Mitchell Starc of Australia on Day 4 of the Second Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Moeen Ali has revealed he had a racist comment directed at him