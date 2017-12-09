Judges continue to be blown away by Bonville

TOP NOTCH: Bonville Golf Resort has again received a Top-10 rating in Ausgolf's 2018 list of the Top-100 public access golf courses in the country.

A QUARTER of a century since first opening, Bonville Golf Resort still has the capacity to take a good golf judge's breath away.

The picturesque layout has received plenty of plaudits over the years and the trend continues with the release of Ausgolf's list of Australia's Top-100 public access courses.

Last year Bonville was ranked 10th and despite plenty of competition upping its game over the past 12 months, the Coffs Coast gem is again in the Top-10 in the Golf Course Guide book.

Consistently called 'Australia's Augusta' within the golfing fraternity, the unparalleled beauty of the course again wowed the judges with only the northern Tasmanian trio of Cape Wickham and the two Barnbougle courses out ranking Bonville for aesthetics.