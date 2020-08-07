Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison says any country that uncovers a vaccine for coronavirus should share or risk being “judged terribly by history”.
Scott Morrison says any country that uncovers a vaccine for coronavirus should share or risk being “judged terribly by history”.
Politics

‘Judged terribly’: Australia pledges to share vaccine

by Jade Gailberger
7th Aug 2020 2:50 PM

Australia is gearing up to manufacture and supply coronavirus vaccines if they are developed, Scott Morrison says.

Speaking after a National Cabinet meeting on Friday, the Prime Minister has again called on any country that finds a vaccine to share it.

"Australia is positioning itself well to take advantage and be in a position to be able to manufacture and supply vaccines should they be developed," he said.

"Any country that were to find this vaccine and not make it available around the world, without restraint, I think would be judged terribly by history and that's certainly Australia's view."

Mr Morrison dismissed questions about specific countries, adding that every country's leader should pledge their willingness to share.

Acting chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said the best minds in the world were concentrating on developing a vaccine, but there were no guarantees.

"We can't promise that there will be a vaccine or when it may occur," he said.

Acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly says several vaccines are in clinical trials. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage
Acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly says several vaccines are in clinical trials. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage

 

National Cabinet on Friday held its 25th meeting, which was dominated by the Victorian outbreak and its aged-care response.

Prof Kelly said the majority of cases were in young people, which highlighted the need to assess community engagement strategies.

Mr Morrison said there was an ongoing audit of aged-care preparedness nationwide, including workforce management.

He said the hotel quarantine review also under way had already highlighted the need for states and territories to "stress test" their arrangements.

International travel bans on inbound arrivals to Australia will also be continued, and leaders agreed to a freight code that will put in place rules for truck drivers crossing state borders.

"We also agreed (on) the tasking of the National Cabinet subcommittee on skills and their program of work, which will go over the next two or month as they're finalising those arrangements around the job trainer initiative," Mr Morrison said.

The usually bustling Southern Cross station looks like a ghost town with the shops at the station shut. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
The usually bustling Southern Cross station looks like a ghost town with the shops at the station shut. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

 

The Federal Government has now committed more than $300 billion in coronavirus support measures.

State and territory governments have also contributed a combined investment of more than $40 billion.

Mr Morrison said his government's broader plan for the economy would continue to be rolled out whether there was a vaccine or not.

"I have been trying to keep the economy, even in Victoria, at a level of operation which will mean on the other side, when we come out the other side, we're not making it harder on ourselves to see it re-emerge," he said.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Judged terribly': Pledge to share vaccine

coronavirus coronavirus vaccine health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this weekend.

        Blazes light the night sky

        Premium Content Blazes light the night sky

        Environment Burns turn heads...and reduce bushfire hazards in the lead up to summer.

        Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        Premium Content Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        News Cooler weather is set to hit NSW this weekend, with NSW Fire and Rescue issuing a...

        LOCAL CHEERS: Everyone’s a winner on Coffs Cup Day

        Premium Content LOCAL CHEERS: Everyone’s a winner on Coffs Cup Day

        News Find out how a different look Coffs Cup Day went in first on-course action in three...