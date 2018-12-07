JT's generous gift to firefighters

Johnathan Thurston donated 150 tickets to his Gladstone show to firefighters. JT pictured with firefighters at the Gladstone station.

Johnathan Thurston donated 150 tickets to his Gladstone show to firefighters. JT pictured with firefighters at the Gladstone station. Contributed

HE MIGHT not be a rugby league immortal yet but Johnathan Thurston has endeared himself to the Gladstone community after making a generous donation to the region's firefighters.

Thurston donated 150 tickets to his An Evening With Johnathan Thurston speaking tour event at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre tonight.

The 150 tickets are valued at $99 each equating to a generous donation of $14,850.

Gladstone Fire Station station officer Quinn Cramer said the station had advanced warning he was coming to visit, but were still thrilled when he arrived.

"We were able to get the word out to a few of the crew who were off-shift," she said.

"I'm a moderate follower of rugby league - there were a few massive Cowboys fans here at the station."

Johnathan Thurston donated 150 tickets to his Gladstone show to firefighters. Pictured is QFES assistant commissioner Steve Barber, Thurston and Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett. Contributed

Firefighters had enough time to bring their children along who were equally as thrilled to spend about 45 minutes with one of the greats.

"Not many of the crew have been home a whole lot and it's also good for the kids to get a bit of excitement from what has also been a difficult time for them as well," Ms Cramer said.

"When he arrived we were actually busy recommissioning some of the trucks that were down at Agnes Water for the last week and a half."

Ms Cramer said she'd be attending tonight's show along with a number of her colleagues and other emergency service personnel.

"It will be nice to get away from the station for a bit and think about something else," she said.

"We do this job for a reason... to be able to help the community out in a time of need is why you sign up for the job in the first place and normally a 'thank you' is enough.

"To have this is unexpected and nice."

Click here to secure your last-minute tickets.