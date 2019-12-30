Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Crime

JT helps injured in stolen car chaos

by JACOB MILEY
30th Dec 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is on the run after fleeing a stolen car that smashed into a truck, north of Townsville.

Townsville Police Senior Constable Brett Paganoni said the Holden Colorado veered onto the wrong side of the Bruce Highway and collided with a truck.

Debris from the vehicles could be seen across the road. The Holden Colorado crashed into a water pipe, moving the concrete pillars.

 

A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Cairns on December 28.

Sen-Constable Paganoni said property believed to be of interest, had been removed from the vehicle.

A driver, a man in his 20s with a rats tail and face tattoos, is believed to have fled on foot towards Townsville.

Blood was found on clothing in the vehicle, police said.

Cowboys' great Johnathan Thurston provided assistance at the scene.

"He's pulled up, I believe he may know the driver of the truck," Sen-Constable Paganoni said.

He said Thurston arrived at the crash after it happened and was talking to the people involved.

Two occupants of the truck were taken to Townsville University Hospital with minor injuries.

bruce highway editors picks johnathan thurston truck crash truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

        premium_icon Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

        News Police wish to speak to the drivers in relation to the fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman.

        Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

        News BoM has issued a warning for several areas along the state’s east.

        Family ‘distraught’ as search continues for fishermen

        premium_icon Family ‘distraught’ as search continues for fishermen

        News Police said the pair had an EPIRB, but it has not been activated.

        FEBRUARY: Looking back at the year that was 2019

        premium_icon FEBRUARY: Looking back at the year that was 2019

        News A drowning, fatal crash and storm havoc. Here's what made headlines.