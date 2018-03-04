Journey of a local artisan

Suzanne in her studio with one of her large-scale China paintings.

THE talent of multi-media, prize-winning artist Suzanne Archer is the focus of the next exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

Showing from March 9 until May, this new show by one of Australia's leading artists includes travel sketch books, artist's books, drawings, paintings, sculptures and installations developed from her most recent journeys to China.

For the artist, travel is an enriching source of new ideas.

Her prolific art-making is steeped in constant physical explorations of the world - in particular her travels in Europe, the United States, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Australasia - as well as constant explorations of new subject matter.

"I am not someone who stays still - I like to keep moving through subjects and usually that culminates in a show,” Suzanne said.

"Travel has been one of the most powerful and rich sources of new ideas.

"This exhibition focusses on my visits to China in 2012 and 2014.”

Archer's work is held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, the National Gallery of Victoria, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Artbank and a number of significant regional and tertiary institutions around Australia.

"Suzanne Archer, The Journey Woman explores the actual journey of physical travel and also the unavoidable course of one's life journey as they intertwine, direct and inform each other,” Jo Besley, the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery's Curator said.