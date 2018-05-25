Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Homann has been sentenced to 22 years. Picture: Supplied
Josh Homann has been sentenced to 22 years. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Killer jailed for murder of pregnant girlfriend

by Marnie Banger
25th May 2018 2:32 PM

A MAN who killed his heavily pregnant partner by stabbing her nearly 50 times at their western Sydney townhouse will spend at least 22-and-a-half years behind bars.

Joshua Homann, 40, was found guilty in March of murdering 37-year-old Kirralee Paepaerei in September 2015, with the attack also resulting in the death of their unborn child.

Kirralee Paepaerei was stabbed 49 times. Picture: Supplied
Kirralee Paepaerei was stabbed 49 times. Picture: Supplied

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
Homann. Picture: Supplied
Homann. Picture: Supplied

Sentencing Homann in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday to a maximum of 30 years in prison, Justice Lucy McCallum said his case had involved an "extreme frenzy of violence".

She acknowledged that Homann had been experiencing some psychosis at the time, contributed to by his use of the drug ice, but that it didn't reduce his culpability for the crime.

Homann had accepted responsibility for Ms Paepaerei's death but he denied murdering her.

His lawyer had told jurors during his trial that the case was about mental illness, rather than domestic violence or drug use.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence editors picks

Top Stories

    Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

    Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

    News Looking for work? There's a wide variety of jobs up for grabs across the Coffs Coast.

    • 25th May 2018 2:15 PM
    Top rally driver dropped for being too dangerous on the road

    Top rally driver dropped for being too dangerous on the road

    Sport Rally Australia won't be seeing this driver Down Under in November.

    • 25th May 2018 2:00 PM
    Rooster plays chicken

    Rooster plays chicken

    News VIDEO: why didn't the chicken cross the road?

    Council responds to dog attack criticism

    Council responds to dog attack criticism

    Breaking Absolutely horrible, that poor girl and dog.

    Local Partners